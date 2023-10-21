Shuttle buses replace Green Line service between Kenmore and Park Street due to wire problem

BOSTON — Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service in Copley due to an overhead wire problem.

According to the MBTA, service between Kenmore and Park Street will be replaced by shuttle buses as crews work on an overhead wire problem.

E Branch passengers should use the Route 39 bus for service between Prudential and Back Bay/Copley, the MBTA says.

Riders downtown are encouraged to use Orange Line for alternate service between Back Bay and North Station.

Green Line: Shuttle Buses replace service between Kenmore and Park Street due to an overhead wire problem near Copley. E Branch passengers should use route 39 bus for service between Prudential and Back Bay/Copley.https://t.co/Djnj0iT9ne — MBTA (@MBTA) October 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

