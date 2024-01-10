Shrewsbury mobile home collapses during powerful winter storm

SHREWSBURY, Mass — A Shrewsbury mobile home collapsed amid a winter storm that brought snow to parts of Massachusetts, widespread drenching rain, and powerful wind gusts Wednesday.

The person living inside the mobile home on the Hartford Turnpike was able to evacuate without any injuries.

The over 50-year-old home is a total loss and will have to be demolished because of the damage caused by the heavy-weight water and snow on the roof, the Shrewsbury Fire Department says.

Members of the District 14 Technical Rescue Team responded, shoring up the building and protecting adjacent homes,

