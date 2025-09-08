Shrewsbury man accused of sexually assaulting children facing 15 criminal charges

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Shrewsbury man was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual assaults against multiple children, authorities said.

Eric Sladen, 46, was arraigned in Westboro District Court on charges including 10 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of assault and battery, one count of intimidation of a witness, and two counts of violating a harassment prevention, restraining, or protective order, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Due to the “sensitive nature” of this case and to “protect the privacy and well-being” of the victims, police said additional details weren’t available to be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Shrewsbury Police Detective Christopher Vieira at 508-841-8576.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Sladen would be called back to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

