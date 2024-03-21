Shocking video: Car flips in air after speeding through traffic circle on North Shore

REVERE, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning the public to beware of increased traffic enforcement after a shocking crash was caught on camera.

The Revere Police Department on Thursday shared a video of a crash that occurred at Brown Circle on the evening of March 16.

A white vehicle is seen in the video traveling out of control at a high rate of speed and failing to negotiate the right turn as it entered into the traffic circle from Route 107.

Shocking video: Car flips in air after speeding through traffic circle in Revere

The vehicle then proceeds to drive over a curb and flip end over end in a grassy median before coming to a crashing stop.

“Expect traffic enforcement in Revere to prevent accidents like this from occurring at Brown Circle,” the department said.

Police didn’t say if the driver was injured in the wreck or if charges were filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

