‘Shocked and saddened’: Middle school student killed in house fire in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A young girl who was a student at Nichols Middle School in Middleboro was killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Pearl Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire with people trapped inside. Upon arrival, the fire has already consumed the first and second floors. Firefighters attempted to rescue the young girl who was trapped inside but were unable to get inside the home due to heavy fire conditions.

Once the fire was extinguished, the girl was found dead inside the home.

“This unforeseen event has left us all shocked and saddened,” said Middleboro Superintendent Carolyn Lyons in a statement. " This profound loss impacts not just our Nichols Middle School community but also the Burkland Elementary School and Middleborough High School communities where family members attend. We extend our deepest condolences to our student’s family and friends as they navigate this extremely tough time,” she added.

According to firefighters, three other family members were taken to the hospital. A woman had serious burns, and a man and another young girl suffered less severe injuries.

Neighbors say the grandparents were watching the grandkids while the parents were on vacation. The parents are now on their way home.

“It’s one of those types of towns, it affects everybody,” said Middleboro resident said Mark Westgate.

Grief counselors will be available at Nichols Middle School on Monday.

Firefighters from Raynham, Bridgewater, and Lakeville provided mutual aid at the scene.

The Fire Marshal’s office says the fire does not appear suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group