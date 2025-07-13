Shipping off to Quincy! Dropkick Murphys perform street concert to promote new album

QUINCY, Mass. — Shipping off to... Quincy? The Dropkick Murphys hosted a free street concert in collaboration with the Quincy400 celebration.

The concert marks the release of the band’s newest album, ‘FOR THE PEOPLE,’ which was released back on July 4.

“The Dropkick Murphys are not just a world-famous band — they’re part of our Quincy story,” said Mayor Thomas P. Koch. “We are honored to welcome home the Dropkick Murphys for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit.”

The iconic Boston band traces their roots back to Quincy, where they first formed in 1996.

Quincy400, a year-long celebration commemorating the 400th anniversary of Quincy, Massachusetts, highlights the city’s rich history and vibrant future through various events and community engagements.

“A free Dropkick Murphys show for the people... during Quincy’s 400th birthday, is really an honor,” said Ken Casey, founder and singer of the Dropkick Murphys.

The Quincy400 concert is a homecoming celebration for the band, which has become a beloved symbol of Massachusetts pride.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group