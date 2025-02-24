She Plays, She Inspires: Female Athletes As Role Models

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — February 5th is National Girls and Women in Sports Day! It recognizes the achievements of female athletes and the importance of sports for women and girls. Now more than ever women in sports are getting more attention, women’s sports media coverage has tripled since 2019 after remaining stagnant for three decades at just five percent to 16 percent in 2022 and if the rise continues it could increase to 20 percent this year.

From Caitlin Clark’s rise, to setting new attendance records.

“Everyone is finally standing behind women’s sports,” said M’Kaela White, Orlando Valkyries pro volleyball player.

A recent survey by Parity Now found that 88 percent of sports fans regard pro-women athletes as impactful role models for young women.

Professional volleyball player M’Kaela White plays for the Orlando Valkyries and says she sees that people are now starting to take note of women in sports

“To play with large crowds also is something I haven’t experienced probably since playing in Italy,” explained white.

And that means more young girls are watching her, and that’s important since girls drop out of organized sports by age 14 six times more often than boys. But studies show girls who stick with it have higher levels of self-esteem and less depression. Research shows that young girls exposed to the pressure, deadlines and competition of sports were more successful in their careers.

M’Kaela knows that young eyes are watching her and hopes to inspire others.

“Being authentic, being yourself, understanding that there’s power in your voice. You have a platform to use. There’s someone else who’s watching you and thinking that you’re having a phenomenal game or phenomenal practice and you’re inspiring them to cheer through the hard times or to grind and push and get after it,” said White.

Whether they have dreams on the court or off it, she’ll keep on inspiring the next generation and hopefully lead them and her team to success.

Why do so many girls drop out of sports? Studies suggest lack of self-image and lack of access are the two main reasons. Girls have one point three million fewer opportunities to play organized sports than boys have.

