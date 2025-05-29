Shakira, Jason Aldean concerts canceled at Fenway Park due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

BOSTON — Concertgoers headed to Fenway Park to see Shakira Thursday night should turn back.

Fenway Park has announced that Thursday night’s Shakira concert had to be canceled for “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances scheduled for Friday have also been canceled.

Fenway concerts posted on Facebook that all refunds will be honored and available at the customer’s point of purchase.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled,” the Facebook post reads. " We apologize for the inconvenience."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

