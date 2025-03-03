Local

Sex offender arrested after committing lewd act, assaulting officer at MBTA station, police say

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — An unregistered sex offender was arrested after police say he committed a lewd act and assaulted an officer at an MBTA station last week.

A 56-year-old man “known for committing sexual offenses” was nabbed at the Maverick Square Blue Line station in Boston around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, according to the Transit Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, is facing charges of open and gross lewdness, assault and battery on a police officer, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators didn’t release any details on what led up to the suspect’s arrest.

He was taken to Transit police headquarters for booking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

