Sex offender arrested after committing lewd act, assaulting officer at MBTA station, police say

BOSTON — An unregistered sex offender was arrested after police say he committed a lewd act and assaulted an officer at an MBTA station last week.

A 56-year-old man “known for committing sexual offenses” was nabbed at the Maverick Square Blue Line station in Boston around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, according to the Transit Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, is facing charges of open and gross lewdness, assault and battery on a police officer, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators didn’t release any details on what led up to the suspect’s arrest.

He was taken to Transit police headquarters for booking.

