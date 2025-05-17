Severe thunderstorm watch issued in parts of New England

BOSTON — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in parts of New England.

The watch has been issued for southern Vermont and western New Hampshire through 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Storms will develop into the evening that could produce damaging winds and hail across parts of New England.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch was just issued for southern VT and into western NH through 8pm tonight. Storms will develop into the evening that could produce damaging wind and hail across parts of New England. pic.twitter.com/H6KyPEL1Hj — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) May 17, 2025

Meteorologist Vick Graf says if you have outdoor plans later Saturday, especially west of I-495, be weather-aware and ready to head indoors if storms approach. The line is expected to weaken somewhat as it reaches eastern MA this evening, but gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain will still be possible.

