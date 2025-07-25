Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts until 9 p.m.

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm watch in our area.

This alert is in effect for Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Hampden, Hampshire, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The watch also impacts parts of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ah8GxGOBGn — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 25, 2025

The NWS warned of possible quarter-size hail, scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph, downpours, and frequent lightning.

A heat advisory also remains in effect until 8 p.m. due to heat index values up to 103 degrees.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke if precautions are not taken,” the NWS warned. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

