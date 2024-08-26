Severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued in Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning and watch in Massachusetts on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for effect for Central Worcester County until 2 p.m.

Impacted areas include Worcester, Holden, Auburn, Oxford, Millbury, Charlton, Spencer, Leicester, Rutland, Sterling, West Boylston, Barre, Paxton, North Brookfield, Hubbardston, Princeton, Brookfield, East Brookfield, Oakham, and New Braintree.

The severe thunderstorm WATCH has indeed been issued and will extend until 7 PM.



A severe storm WARNING has also indeed been issued in Central Mass. 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are the threats. https://t.co/jTqYErMqk0 pic.twitter.com/m145eMlcDT — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) August 26, 2024

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, the NWS warned. “Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.”

Torrential rainfall and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with this story as well.

Southwestern Hampden County in western Massachusetts is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/26 2:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/sHaZv03zgR — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 26, 2024

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for Berkshire, Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Nantucket, and Worcester counties until 7 p.m.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY





©2022 Cox Media Group