Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Worcester, Hampden counties

BOSTON — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for Worcester and Hampden counties until 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 9/08 2:30PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/Gj4sDHIkAY — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 8, 2023

Some of the impacted locations include Worcester, Shrewsbury, Grafton, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Northbridge, Oxford, Uxbridge, Millbury, Charlton, Stafford, Spencer, Dudley, Leicester, Thompson, Sturbridge, Sutton, and Douglas.

The storms have the capability of producing hail, 60 mph wind gusts, and wind damage.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.”

