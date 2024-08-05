Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southern NH, watch issued in Mass.

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Central Cheshire County in New Hampshire until 3 p.m.

Impacted areas include Keene, Marlborough, Dublin, Harrisville, Nelson, Gilsum, Roxbury, Stoddard, Walpole, Sullivan, Westmoreland, Swanzey, Surry, Alstead, and Marlow.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/05 3:00PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/6jLUyGiym5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 5, 2024

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, the National Weather Service warned. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the NWS said in a statement.

Parts of Essex County in Massachusetts, including Gloucester and Lawrence, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fopdwKF5TO — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 5, 2024

