Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for Southeastern Cheshire County and Southwestern Hillsborough County in New Hampshire until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/26 1:00PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/xENZzA5eXU — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 26, 2024

Impacted locations include Jaffrey, Milford, Amherst, Peterborough, New Boston, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Dublin, Francestown, Bennington, Harrisville, Nelson, Rindge, Hancock, Sharon, New Ipswich, Mount Vernon, and Wilton.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the NWS warned. “Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”

In Massachusetts, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Plymouth County until 1:15 p.m.

Impacted locations include Plymouth, Bridgewater, Middleborough, Pembroke, Duxbury, Kingston, Carver, Lakeville, Halifax, and Plympton.

“Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows,” the NWS warned.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/26 1:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/I4EVfiaSTG — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 26, 2024

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Cape Cod until 1:30 p.m.

Impacted areas include Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, and Chatham.

“Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” the NWS warned.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/26 1:30PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/hNy1EjHxn7 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 26, 2024

