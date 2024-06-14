Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of eastern Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for parts of Essex, Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, and Plymouth counties until 2:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/14 2:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/ZFSmmaygas — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) June 14, 2024

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/14 2:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/gVBOL3GbbJ — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) June 14, 2024

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/14 2:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/PihqMj0EBG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 14, 2024

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY





©2022 Cox Media Group