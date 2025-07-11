Severe thunderstom warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

We’re on a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

The warning is for parts of Worcester and Middlesex Counties until 7 p.m.

The storms are expected to bring damaging winds and downpours.

Boston 25 News will update the latest weather forecast when it becomes available.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 7/11 7:00PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/jwrd8KcZok — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) July 11, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group