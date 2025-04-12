Several state roads closed due to weather-related accidents, police warn drivers to be careful

Mass. — Several state roads are closed on Saturday due to weather-related accidents after an April storm hit the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 2 p.m. on Saturday for parts of central and western Massachusetts, where 1-3 inches of snow are expected. In the higher terrain, some spots could see up to 6 inches before it winds down.

Massachusetts State Police is urging everyone to be cautious when driving on the roads as officers have responded to many accidents due to slippery road conditions.

There are no major injuries or fatalities reported at this time, but several disabled vehicles have required road closures for the safety of motorists and first responders.

Officials have closed parts of several state roads, including:

Route 2 East in Gardner

Route 2 West in Westminster

Route 146 South in Millbury

MassPike (Interstate 90) in Westborough

According to Massachusetts State Police, these closures will allow crews to safely clear scenes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

