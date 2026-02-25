Several pets killed, one firefighter injured in Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Several pets were killed, and one firefighter was injured in a house fire in Attleboro early this morning.

The fire department said they overcame extremely challenging conditions including deep snow, live electrical wires, and frozen fire hydrants.

According to the Attleboro Fire Department, around 5:25 a.m., crews were dispatched to 263 Thatcher Street for a report of a structure fire with a resident unaccounted for.

When the fire department arrived, they encountered heavy fire showing from the home. They immediately initiated an aggressive exterior attack, while additional crews conducted a primary search for the missing resident.

The Attleboro Fire Department said that during the search, multiple pets were located inside the home and did not survive. The homeowner was confirmed to not be home at this time.

The Attleboro Fire Department further said that establishing a water supply was difficult, as four fire hydrants in the area had to be dug out by firefighters, who then discovered all four hydrants were frozen.

A tanker truck from the Rehoboth Fire Department was requested to assist with water supply. Firefighters were eventually able to secure a functioning hydrant to maintain fire suppression efforts.

During operations, one firefighter was transported to an area hospital with severe dehydration and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

