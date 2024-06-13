Local

Several lanes closed due fiery crash at New Hampshire tollbooth, police say

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BEDFORD, NH — Several lanes at a New Hampshire tollbooth are closed as police respond to a fiery crash Thursday.

New Hampshire State Police alerted drivers to a “serious” crash and a vehicle fire at the Bedford tollbooth on the F.E. Everett Turnpike on social media at 3:40 p.m.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” State Police wrote.

State Police say the one-vehicle crash has closed four lanes of the tollbooth plaza while two others remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

