Major traffic delays after box truck carrying produce rolls over on I-93 in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — Travelers are experiencing major traffic delays after a box truck carrying produce rolled over on I-93 in Woburn Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation alerted drivers just after 10:30 a.m. that the right three lanes on I-93 northbound near Exit 28 in Woburn were closed due to the crash.

Photos sent to Boston 25 show a box truck lying on its side, spilling produce, including broccoli, and debris across the busy highway.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

In #Woburn, three right lanes closed on I-93 NB at exit 28 due to rollover crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 20, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

