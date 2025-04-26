Several juveniles apprehended after allegedly stealing bikes from Quincy MBTA station

Several juveniles were apprehended after allegedly stealing bikes from an MBTA station in Quincy.

According to Transit Police, on Friday, around 7:30, officers received a report of juveniles who were actively stealing bicycles from the Quincy Adams MBTA station.

The officer responding to the scene located and apprehended all juveniles involved, and six stolen bicycles were recovered at the scene.

Transit police have not released any additional details or if the suspects are facing any charges.

4/25 730PM #MBTA Quincy Adams a TPD officer responded for a report of juveniles actively stealing bicycles. Due to the officer's outstanding police work & determination she apprehended all juveniles involved/recovered 6 stolen bikes. All juveniles will be charged. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 26, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

