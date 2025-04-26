Local

Several juveniles apprehended after allegedly stealing bikes from Quincy MBTA station

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.
Several juveniles apprehended after allegedly stealing bikes from Quincy MBTA station Several juveniles apprehended after allegedly stealing bikes from Quincy MBTA station (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Several juveniles were apprehended after allegedly stealing bikes from an MBTA station in Quincy.

According to Transit Police, on Friday, around 7:30, officers received a report of juveniles who were actively stealing bicycles from the Quincy Adams MBTA station.

The officer responding to the scene located and apprehended all juveniles involved, and six stolen bicycles were recovered at the scene.

Transit police have not released any additional details or if the suspects are facing any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read