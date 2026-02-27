Several federal agencies to miss paychecks due to partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Employees at several federal agencies will miss their paychecks starting on Friday due to a partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers are at odds over how to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

The government has been partially shut down since February 14th, and people may really start feeling the pinch in the coming days.

Employees at TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service won’t be receiving paychecks with no near-term resolution in sight.

“We brought the Department of Homeland Security into this world, and we will, we can build a world without it,” said Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez.

Republicans and Democrats are pointing fingers at each other amid the bitter bipartisan battle over Trump’s ICE crackdown.

“This is ridiculous. The Democrats wanted ICE reform, but when we tried to have a debate, they blocked the debate,” said South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

The government shutdown will end when a bipartisan Senate vote passes, and funding is restored to the Department of Homeland Security.

Secret Service leadership testified two weeks ago that a shutdown will hurt their ability to plan for major events this summer.

Speaker Mike Johnson says those concerns are legitimate.

“Some of the cities that are trying to prepare for the FIFA World Cup and some of the big events this year are now getting behind on their schedule and preparation because the Democrats are playing politics,” said the Louisiana Republican.

This is the third time during this Congress that TSA agents have had to go through a shutdown.

The last shutdown lasted for 43 days and only ended after delays at airports nationwide created pressure on Congress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

