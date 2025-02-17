Several car crash pileup reported on Route 2 Westbound in Littleton

LITTLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police have reported at least several accidents have occurred on I495 Route 2 Westbound in Littleton

In an X post, released by the MSP, they informed drivers that “all westbound traffic on Route 2 will be diverted off at Exit 115 for Newton Road.”

State Police are aware of several crashes on Route 2 west at the interchange to Interstate 495 in Littleton.



For the safety of motorists, all westbound traffic on Route 2 will be diverted off at Exit 115 for Newton Road.



Further updates will follow.@MassDOT — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 17, 2025

MassDOT has also reported that two lanes on I495 Route 2 Westbound have been closed off and that all drivers will be diverted off at exit 115.

To stay informed about further updates on potential reopenings and closures, MSP recommends following MassDOT on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group