Several adults, children displaced following structure fire in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Several adults and children were displaced after Framingham firefighters extinguished a structure fire in a third-floor bedroom residence early Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to 654 Waverly Street (Route 135) around 6:30 a.m., where they found an active fire.

“Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack and were able to quickly knock down the fire, successfully limiting damage to the building,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

The fire was contained within the bedroom, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.

Chief Dutcher added, “We are grateful that no one was injured and that residents are receiving support during this difficult time.” “The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental and electrical in nature,” Chief Dutcher confirmed. “There were no reported injuries.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

