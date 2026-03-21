Seven displaced after garage fire in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Seven people were displaced after a garage fire in Randolph on Friday night.

It happened around 10:16 p.m. on Glorida Road.

Crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the attached garage of a single-family home, with flames extending up the side of the house.

Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive attack to extinguish the bulk of the fire in a short period of time; however, crews remained on scene for several hours conducting extensive overhaul.

The fire reportedly caused significant damage to the home, extending from the garage into the basement’s first floor and attic.

One resident was home at the time and was able to evacuate prior to firefighters arriving.

The preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire suggests careless disposal of smoking materials in the garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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