Services for Waltham police officer killed in hit-and-run crash begin Thursday

WALTHAM, Mass. — Services for the Waltham police officer killed in a hit-and-run crash last week begin on Thursday.

Paul Tracey, 58, of Waltham, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department. Tracey lost his life when authorities say 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into a worksite on Totten Pond Road last week.

According to an obituary, Tracey’s wake will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham.

Dozens of members of law enforcement, family, and friends will gather on Friday, at 10 a.m. for a funeral mass at the same church.

Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell remembered Tracey as an “amazing” father and husband who served his department and the city with “great distinction.”

The crash also claimed the life of Roderick Jackson, a 36-year-old National Grid worker from Cambridge. His family remembered him as a “treasure chest,” “legend,” and the “most selfless man.”

The family Jackson is planning on taking legal action and an attorney for the family says Simon, who is accused of driving into a worksite was a ‘’habitual offender and shouldn’t be driving in the first place.”

A public funeral for Roderick Jackson is planned for Saturday morning in Cambridge.

Waltham Public Schools will be closed on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

