Serious wrong-way crash on I-95 in Newbury under investigation

NEWBURY, Mass. — Police are investigating a serious wrong-way crash on I-95 in Newbury early Thanksgiving morning.

According to Newbury Fire, crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound near exit 81 around 12:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, rescuers found two passenger cars had crashed head-on on the highway. The operators of both vehicles, who were the sole occupants of the vehicles, were trapped inside the two cars.

After a nearly hour-long process, the two adult male drivers were extricated, Newbury Fire said. One driver was taken by medical helicopter to a trauma center.

There is no word on the condition of the second driver.

Fire officials said that it was apparent that one motorist was traveling southbound, the wrong way, in the northbound lane when the crash occurred.

Newburyport, Georgetown, and Rowley firefighters provided mutual aid.

The crash is under investigation by State police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

