Serious box truck crash causing delays on I-495 in Boxboro

BOXBORO, Mass — Drivers on I-495 are being told to expect delays after a serious crash caused a box truck to go up and over the highway’s edge in Boxboro Wednesday.

Boxboro police alerted drivers to the cleanup operation shortly before noon and shared photos of the wreckage between exits 75 and 70.

The truck can be seen teetering over the highway ledge, the driver’s cabin lying on the ground with the back wheels up in the air.

Massachusetts State Police say motorists should expect delays for several hours.

An SUV was also damaged in the crash and deployed all of its airbags.

Boston 25 News is working to learn the nature of the injuries involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

