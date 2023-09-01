‘Serious risk’: Federal Judge denies Mass. Air National Guard member’s motion to be freed from jail

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers will remain behind bars while he awaits trial after a federal judge on Friday denied his request to vacate an existing detention order that has been in place since May, court documents indicated.

Jack Teixeira, of Dighton, has repeatedly challenged a judge’s decision back in July that he remain behind bars after his legal team pointed to the pretrial release of former President Donald Trump, who was also indicted on charges in connection with a classified documents probe.

In denying the 21-year-old’s motion to be freed, the judge ruled that “Teixeira poses a serious risk of obstructing or attempting to obstruct justice.”

Teixeira is accused of sharing secret military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

Teixeira is charged under the Espionage Act with six counts of unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May in Worcester federal court and was sent to jail.

In filings earlier this month, Teixeira’s attorneys say prosecutors have resorted to “semantic arguments” when it comes to keeping him behind bars while he awaits trial.

“Every espionage defendant, from the former President to Mr. Teixeira, poses a hypothetical risk to national security by virtue of what they know,” Teixeira’s defense said in the filing. “However, the government argues without explanation that any comparisons between Mr. Teixeira and other defendants are misleading. The government’s refusal to engage with other espionage cases demonstrates that its arguments for detention lack context.”

Federal prosecutors responded to Teixeira’s attorneys in the new filing, arguing that the alleged leaker remains a risk to national security.

In a statement, prosecutors said, “The circumstances of the offense leave open the possibility of further harm because some of the classified information at issue has not yet been recovered. The government has not found any of the physical documents Teixeira allegedly printed, nor has it located the hard drive from Teixeira’s home computer or the digital copies of documents Teixeira may have stored electronically and then posted online. In the wrong hands, the information and documents that the government has not recovered could do great harm to the community by threatening national security.”

Teixeira first enlisted as a member of the Massachusetts National Guard at the age of 17 when he was a senior in high school.

Teixeira’s case returns to court in September for a pre-trial conference.

