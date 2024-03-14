Serious crash on Route 1 in Peabody prompts partial lane closures

PEABODY, Mass. — Traffic is snarled on a busy North Shore highway on Thursday due to a serious single-car collision.
Massachusetts State Police say they’re on scene in the northbound lane of Route 1 for a single-vehicle crash with serious injury.
Partial lane closures are currently in place while authorities continue investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
Troopers and other responders on-scene, Route 1 north in Peabody, for a serious single-vehicle crash. Partial lane closures in place. We will update when more info is appropriate for release.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
