Serious crash on Route 1 in Peabody prompts partial lane closures

PEABODY, Mass. — Traffic is snarled on a busy North Shore highway on Thursday due to a serious single-car collision.

Massachusetts State Police say they’re on scene in the northbound lane of Route 1 for a single-vehicle crash with serious injury.

Partial lane closures are currently in place while authorities continue investigating.

Peabody route 1 crash

No further information was immediately available.

Troopers and other responders on-scene, Route 1 north in Peabody, for a serious single-vehicle crash. Partial lane closures in place. We will update when more info is appropriate for release. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

