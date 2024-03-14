Local

Serious crash on Route 1 in Peabody prompts partial lane closures

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

PEABODY, Mass. — Traffic is snarled on a busy North Shore highway on Thursday due to a serious single-car collision.

Massachusetts State Police say they’re on scene in the northbound lane of Route 1 for a single-vehicle crash with serious injury.

Partial lane closures are currently in place while authorities continue investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

