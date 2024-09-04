Serious crash on I-95 in Newbury leaves motorcycle entangled in cable median barrier

NEWBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 in Newbury on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 83 at Scotland Road around 7 a.m.

Aerial video from the scene showed the two left travel lanes blocked and traffic jammed up approaching the area.

The crash left the motorcycle entangled in the highway’s cable barrier in the grassy median.

Multiple first responders were seen treating the crash victim before the motorcyclist was rushed away in an ambulance.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Massachusetts State Police cruisers, ambulances, and fire trucks were all spotted at the scene of the wreck.

There were no additional details immediately available.

In #Newbury, two left lanes closed on I-95 SB at exit 83 due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 4, 2024

