Septic truck crash blankets road in Harwich with hundreds of gallons of sewage

HARWICH, Mass. — A septic truck leaked nearly 1,500 gallons of sewage in Harwich on Tuesday morning.

In addition to the sewage, the truck also leaked hydraulic fluid on Headwater Drive, according to the Harwich Health Department.

According to Harwich police, the driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

