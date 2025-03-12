Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will not seek reelection in New Hampshire

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. will not seek reelection next year, a decision that will end the longtime senator’s historic political career and deals a significant blow to Democrats who were already facing a difficult path to reclaiming the Senate majority.

Shaheen was the first woman elected to serve as both governor and senator in the United States. She turned 78 in January.

A spokesperson confirmed her decision through email.

Even before Shaheen’s move, Democrats were facing a challenging political map in next year’s midterm elections — especially in the Senate, where Republicans now hold 53 Senate seats compared to the Democrats’ 47, including two independents who caucus with Democrats.

The party that controls the Senate majority also controls President Donald Trump’s most important political and judicial nominations — and his legislative agenda.

At least for now, Maine represents the Democrats’ best pickup opportunity in 2026. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, the sole GOP senator remaining in New England, is the only Republican serving in a state Trump lost who’s up for reelection.

But with a four-seat advantage in Congress’ upper chamber already, Republicans have legitimate pickup opportunities in Georgia, Michigan and now New Hampshire.

