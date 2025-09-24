Security increasing at ICE facilities across the country, according to DHS

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Wednesday’s shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas created added concerns of safety for those inside the ICE office in Burlington, MA, as well as the dozens of protestors who gather there every Wednesday.

Laurie Berezein organized the first of these Wednesday protests 23 weeks ago. Though, on this most recent Wednesday, the atmosphere was heavy.

“There’s a lot of stress and fear right now so of course we’re concerned for everyone here,” Berezein said.

Berezein has organized these protests alongside Reverend Andrew Harris who addressed the Dallas shooting and the security concerns that followed.

“My family is afraid, worried about me every time I come here,” Rev. Harris said. “It’s terrifying. This is one of the reasons we’re out here. Violence is never the answer. I have faith that love will win.”

Gov. Maura Healey also addressed the shooting in Dallas, calling for a message of unity.

“There is no place for violence, no place for violence,” Gov. Healey said.

In response to the shooting, DHS announced they will immediately be increasing security at ICE facilities across the country.

Burlington Police said they are “monitoring the situation and will work with the ICE Burlington facility to ensure public safety.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

