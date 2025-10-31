Secure your Halloween decorations! There is a wind advisory in Mass. for gusts up to 55 mph

DEDHAM, Mass. — Secure your Halloween decorations, especially those lawn inflatables! Howling wind gusts are expected in Massachusetts for trick-or-treating on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 2 p.m. through 5 a.m. Saturday.

The wind advisory is in effect in Berkshire County through 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and some power outages may result,” the NWS warned in the advisory.

Gusts up to 30-50 mph are expected across the state, with winds reaching 55 mph on the coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

“A few downed trees are possible given the recently saturated soil. Limbs and leaves will be all over the roads and sidewalks,” the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their latest weather blog. “Be careful for airborne Halloween decor. Decorations, especially inflatables, need to be anchored down very well and may even need to come in or have a break with peak winds tonight.”

Gusts 20-30 mph will persist on Saturday before ultimately subsiding on Sunday.

Reminder: We “fall back” early Sunday morning and gain an hour of sleep.

