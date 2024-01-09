Second storm this week threatens to flood Methuen

METHUEN, Mass — In January in Massachusetts, snow usually falls fast and melts slowly. But that will not be the case this week.

“I’m not a complainer about the snow at all because for me it’s a source of work,” said Fenton Emanuel, who runs a snow blowing business with his brother. Emanuel’s been working some long hours in Methuen this week, but it appears likely he’ll be taking a break, as a powerful storm threatens to dump up to three inches of rain on Northeast Massachusetts -- the precipitation to be accompanied by very high winds.

The storm will likely melt much of the snow in a matter of hours -- and that’s raising concern about flooding in low-lying areas -- of which there is an abundance in Methuen.

“It’s gonna melt and plus the rain... it’s gotta go someplace,” said Ron Belanger, a Lawrence resident.

One of those places it will likely go is Rosemary McCormick’s neighborhood, which is right by the Merrimack River.

“When it rains, it will come right down Franklin Street,” she said. “We make sure the drains are as clear as possible around here. Because, yeah, it could get really bad.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group