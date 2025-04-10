Second person charged in 2021 murder of nineteen-year-old Worcester man

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A second man has been charged in connection with the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Franklin Mane, Worcester County District Attorney announces.

Jose Pacheco, 23, of Worcester, is accused of being an assailant in the murder of Mane.

Mane was murdered on May 12, 2021, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The State’s Medical Examiner labeled his death a homicide.

In May 2023, Wilbert I. Nieves, 25, of Fitchburg, was charged with murder, and his case remains ongoing.

Pacheco is currently being held in state custody for an unrelated charge and is expected to be arraigned in Leominister District Court on April 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group