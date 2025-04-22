Searches to Resume Tuesday for Lawrence Boy Who Slipped, Fell into Merrimack River

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Still no sign of 4-year-old Azriel Lopez-Fontanez as searches continued Monday in and alongside the banks of the Merrimack River.

Azriel’s father Joan Lopez Contreras joined first responders at Riverfront State Park Monday morning to help wade in the water to look for his little boy. Lawrence police and fire setup a unified command center at the park location, where they launched boats, drones, and ATVs, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney.

“This moment, I [am] just praying, and hope, you know, asking god to keep me strong and to be here. And we hope we can find him alive,” Contreras told Boston 25 News through an interpreter.

Lawrence first responders are part of a unified search for Azriel. They’ve been working with Lowell, Methuen, Dracut, North Andover, and Andover agencies. The Massachusetts State Police Drone Unit and Airwing are assisting, too.

Family members said Azriel slipped and fell into the water while fishing with his mother and siblings on Saturday in Lowell on Arcand Drive.

“Lawrence is a small… small city, and everybody knows everybody’s family. Everything [that] happens to one family, happens for the whole city,” said Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, who has been on hand to support the family and their needs during the ongoing search.

As searches concluded at dusk Monday, “We’re all suffering, and tonight, when we pray, we’ll be praying for the safe return if possible. It’s hard to swallow,” explained Lawrence Police Chief Millix Bonilla.

According to Chief Delaney, the search will pick back up again Tuesday at Riverfront State Park in Lawrence. They will be receiving orders from state police and Lowell PD.

