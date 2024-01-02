Local

3 suspects in custody after pursuit, crash in Rowley area, state police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Rowley crash (Stanley Forman)

ROWLEY, Mass. — Three people are in custody after a manhunt for suspects who fled from a vehicle after a pursuit and crash off Interstate 95 in the Rowley and Georgetown area on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities alerted the public earlier, urging people to call 911 immediately if you see anything or anyone suspicious.

The police activity has been centered around the area off I-95 and Route 133 in Rowley and Georgetown, state police said.

“Anyone who sees anyone suspicious should not approach and call 911 immediately,” state police said in a social media post on X.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

