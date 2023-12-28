Search for missing woman in Marion comes to a successful end

MARION, Mass. — Rescuers in Marion say they have located a woman who had been missing for several hours after disappearing overnight.

Police in the southeastern Massachusetts town say the 80-year-old left her home on Upper Main Street sometime between the hours of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Her name was not released by the department.

Police had also asked residents to check for any camera footage they may have had between these hours and report any sightings,

In an updated post to social media on Thursday afternoon, police said the woman had been located and thanked all of the searchers who had taken part in the effort.

