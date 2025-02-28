Search continues for suspect in stabbing at busy Mass. Market Basket

CHELSEA, Mass, — The search continues Friday for a suspect sought in connection with a stabbing at a busy Massachusetts Market Basket on Thursday that left a teenager seriously injured.

Officers responding to a report of an incident involving a group of youths at the Market Basket on Everett Avenue in Chelsea around 3 p.m. found a 19-year-old stabbing victim, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators swarmed the supermarket parking lot and roped off the scene with yellow crime tape.

Sarah Sullivan, who was shopping with her young daughter, was shocked to see a crime scene outside the popular store.

“I think I’m definitely gonna head home now. I don’t think anything about bringing my kids with me, it’s like second nature,” Sullivan explained. “I don’t really feel comfortable now.”

The store remained open for customers as police investigated the crime scene.

As of Friday morning, police hadn’t announced any arrests in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4805.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

