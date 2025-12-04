Search continues for man who vanished while trying to retrieve drifting boat in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Rescue crews returned to the Merrimack River in Newburyport on Thursday morning, resuming their search for a man who disappeared while trying to retrieve a drifting boat.

Police say they were first called to Cashman Park on Wednesday morning after the man entered the water to reach the boat.

Witnesses reported seeing him holding onto the side of the vessel as it floated downriver in near-freezing temperatures.

The boat was recovered later that day, but the man has not been found.

Search teams from 11 different agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, spent hours combing the river on Wednesday.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

Conditions on the river remain challenging due to cold water and strong currents.

