Search continues for driver in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Police in New Bedford are now in their second day of searching for the driver who struck and killed a 33‑year‑old woman just minutes into the new year.

The hit‑and‑run happened on Acushnet Avenue shortly after midnight, as Nicolassa Ventura Colaj was leaving a New Year’s Eve Mass with her family.

Investigators say Colaj, a wife and mother of three, was crossing the street when an SUV slammed into her.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

State Police have not yet identified the driver or released an image of the vehicle involved.

Ricky Medeiros, who saw the aftermath from his home, said the family had simply been leaving church when tragedy struck.

He described the driver as negligent and emphasized the pain of knowing they never stopped, leaving loved ones without answers.

“They weren’t out partying or anything like that. They were leaving church,” Medeiros said. “Somebody was negligent, wasn’t paying attention. The worst part is they didn’t stop. Accidents happen. They were negligent. They didn’t stop, so now a family is left without any answers,” he added.

The pastor of the church Colaj attended is urging the driver to come forward as detectives continue their investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as the search for the suspect continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

