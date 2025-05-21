Scituate preschool teacher arrested, accused of slamming, pushing children

SCITUATE, Mass. — A teacher at a South Shore preschool is facing charges after being accused of physically assaulting several children under her care.

Lilly Garofola, 29, of Hull, is accused of physically assaulting five students at the Little Steps Learning Center in Scituate, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Parents and staff members at the Little Steps Learning Center came forward to police and expressed concern regarding Garofola’s conduct.

Garofola allegedly physically assaulted several of her students by pushing some students to the ground and slamming some into tables, chairs and walls. The Plymouth DA’s office says that several of the incidents were caught on video.

Garofola was taken into custody by Scituate police on Wednesday morning. She was suspended from her work before resigning.

She pleaded not guilty to four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and 12 counts of assault and battery.

Garofola’s bail was set at $1,000 and she was ordered to have no contact with children under the age of 16.

“The Scituate Police Department is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. At this time, there is no indication of further immediate risk to students or the community,” Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz said in a statement. “The preschool is cooperating fully with investigators and has taken internal measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its students. Families with children currently enrolled have been notified and are encouraged to speak with their children and report any concerns.”

Anyone who believes their children may have had inappropriate contact with Garofola is asked to contact Scituate police at 781-545-1212.

