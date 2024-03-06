Schools told to shelter in place, homes evacuated amid standoff with armed suspect on Cape Cod

HYANNIS, Mass. — An active standoff on Wednesday involving a knife-wielding suspect who is barricaded inside a home has prompted a shelter-in-place order at multiple schools and the evacuation of a Cape Cod neighborhood, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an individual holding a person at knifepoint at a home on St. Francis Circle in Hyannis just before 7:45 a.m. learned the occupants inside had gotten out safely but that the suspect was still inside, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

“Initially, a shelter-in-place order was sent out for a one-mile radius of the incident location, and homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated by the police department for emergency purposes,” law enforcement officials said in a statement.

Barnstable police say officers were able to “immediately contain the suspect inside his home” and that the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team was called in to take command of the incident.

Barnstable High School, Barnstable Intermediate School, Hyannis West Elementary School, Enoch Cobb Early Learning Center, and the Barnstable Community Innovation School were also in “shelter in place/modified lockdown” as a precaution, a Barnstable Public Schools spokesperson said.

“No one is permitted into our schools or to exit them, but school operations within the building will continue,” the spokesperson said. “This is as a result of police activity in the Hyannis area.”

The schools remained in lockdown through the morning and into the afternoon but the spokesperson said students would be “dismissed as usual.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the SWAT team and Barnstable officers were still working to de-escalate the situation.

“Currently, negotiations with the suspect are ongoing, with the hope of a peaceful resolution in the near future,” the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

