Schools dismiss early Friday with another day of heat and humidity on tap

LYNN, Mass — The heat and humidity on Friday is forcing some school districts to send students home early.

Andover, Haverhill, Lynn, Woburn, and Worcester Public Schools all have early dismissals Friday.

School is closed in Lowell and Wilmington.

District leaders in Lowell said none of the city’s 28 schools have air conditioning, so closing school on Thursday and Friday was necessary for the health and safety of students and staff.

In some cities, like Boston and Lynn, cooling centers will be open all day to accommodate anyone who does not have air conditioning at home.

Splash pads and public pools are also expected to be busy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

