School officials investigating report of swastika drawn during Concord-Carlisle freshman orientation

CONCORD, Mass. — School officials in Middlesex County are investigating after receiving a report that a student may have drawn a swastika during freshman orientation on Tuesday.

Concord-Carlisle school officials received the report on Wednesday morning from a fellow student, Superintendent Laurie Hunter said.

Hunter said an investigation is ongoing at this time.

“We commend the student who came forward and reported the matter. Acts of antisemitism, hate speech, or discriminatory behavior have no place in our schools, and we respond to such incidents with urgency and seriousness,” Superintendent Laurie Hunter. “We are taking the opportunity to engage directly with students and families about why hateful symbols are harmful and unacceptable.”

Concord police and local faith leaders have also been contacted, Hunter said.

“The Concord-Carlisle Regional School District strongly condemns antisemitism in all its forms. We remain committed to ensuring that every student learns in a safe, supporting, and inclusive environment,” Hunter said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

