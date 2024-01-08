School bus with students onboard gets stuck in snow in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A school bus with students onboard got stuck in the snow in Fitchburg on Monday after Sunday’s storm dumped more than a foot of fresh powder on the city.

The Fitchburg Public Schools bus was transporting students to class when it got stuck on a snow-covered road in the area of Patton Street and Abbot Avenue.

City schools opened two hours late on Monday morning after a reported 15.3 inches of snow blanketed the area.

Video from the scene showed a man using a shovel, snowblower, and compact loader to clear snow away from the bus as concerned students looked on.

The students were ultimately escorted off the bus and loaded into another one.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Schools across the region delayed classes to allow time to clean up from the heavy snowfall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

