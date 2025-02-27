School bus driver hospitalized after crashing in Sherborn, fire officials say

SHERBORN, Mass. — The driver of a school bus had to be hospitalized after crashing in Sherborn Thursday afternoon.

None of the kids on the school bus were injured when the vehicle crashed on Coolidge Street, according to the Sherborn Fire and Rescue Department.

Officials did not provide any info regarding what led up to the crash.

“We are working with school officials on reunification to all parents,” the Sherborn Fire and Rescue Department wrote on Facebook.

Members of the Ashland Fire Department also responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

